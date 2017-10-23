Timbercreek Financial Corp (TF.TO)
TF.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
9.57CAD
23 Oct 2017
9.57CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.04 (+0.42%)
$0.04 (+0.42%)
Prev Close
$9.53
$9.53
Open
$9.48
$9.48
Day's High
$9.60
$9.60
Day's Low
$9.48
$9.48
Volume
51,624
51,624
Avg. Vol
53,257
53,257
52-wk High
$9.60
$9.60
52-wk Low
$8.06
$8.06
About
Timbercreek Financial Corp is a Canada-based non-banking commercial real estate lender. The Company provides shorter-duration, customized financing solutions to professional real estate investors. The Company invests in a portfolio of customized mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, such as multi-residential, office... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$697.55
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|74.13
|Dividend:
|0.06
|Yield (%):
|7.27
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.02
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.85
|14.09