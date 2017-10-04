Edition:
TFI International Inc (TFII.TO)

TFII.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

32.13CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.17 (+0.53%)
Prev Close
$31.96
Open
$32.07
Day's High
$32.15
Day's Low
$31.81
Volume
204,400
Avg. Vol
192,200
52-wk High
$35.83
52-wk Low
$26.44

About

TFI International Inc., formerly TransForce Inc., is engaged in transportation and logistics services across the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Company's segments include Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport and delivery of items... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.15
Market Cap(Mil.): $2,833.60
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 89.93
Dividend: 0.19
Yield (%): 2.41

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 25.95 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.18 10.90
ROE: -- 10.44 14.09

Latest News about TFII.TO

BRIEF-TFI International concludes sale and leaseback of selected real estate assets

* TFI International - concluded sale and leaseback transaction with Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust involving a portfolio of four of its properties

04 Oct 2017

BRIEF-TFI International announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

* TFI International announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

26 Sep 2017

BRIEF-TFI International announces Q2 loss per share C$0.82 from continuing operations

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.68 from continuing operations

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-TFI International Q1 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations $0.35

* Qtrly total revenue from continuing operations $1,171.9 million versus $934.2 million

26 Apr 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates