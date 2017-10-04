TFI International Inc (TFII.TO)
TFII.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
32.13CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.17 (+0.53%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
TFI International Inc., formerly TransForce Inc., is engaged in transportation and logistics services across the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Company's segments include Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport and delivery of items... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.15
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$2,833.60
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|89.93
|Dividend:
|0.19
|Yield (%):
|2.41
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|25.95
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.18
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.44
|14.09
BRIEF-TFI International concludes sale and leaseback of selected real estate assets
* TFI International - concluded sale and leaseback transaction with Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust involving a portfolio of four of its properties
BRIEF-TFI International announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
* TFI International announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
BRIEF-TFI International announces Q2 loss per share C$0.82 from continuing operations
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.68 from continuing operations
BRIEF-TFI International Q1 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations $0.35
* Qtrly total revenue from continuing operations $1,171.9 million versus $934.2 million