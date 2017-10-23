Transportadora de Gas del Norte SA (TGNC.BA)
TGNC.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
61.95ARS
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$1.30 (+2.14%)
Prev Close
$60.65
Open
$63.00
Day's High
$64.00
Day's Low
$58.00
Volume
512,003
Avg. Vol
292,797
52-wk High
$67.95
52-wk Low
$9.75
About
Transportadora de Gas del Norte SA (TGN) is an Argentina-based company principally active in the distribution of natural gas. The Company operates a pipeline network of more than 6,000 kilometers. Its gas transportation system comprises two main pipelines: the Northern Pipeline, which begins in the province of Salta, and the... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$5,588.83
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|439.37
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|45.60
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.90
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|16.37
|14.09
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.