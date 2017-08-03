Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA (TGS2.BA)
TGS2.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
75.95ARS
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$2.00 (+2.70%)
Prev Close
$73.95
Open
$76.05
Day's High
$77.00
Day's Low
$74.70
Volume
231,677
Avg. Vol
243,565
52-wk High
$78.00
52-wk Low
$20.00
About
Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. is engaged in the transportation of natural gas and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids (Liquids). The Company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services and Telecommunications. The Company's... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.09
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$29,392.35
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|794.50
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.93
|14.09
Seismic surveyor TGS's shares fall after Q2 sales disappoint
OSLO, Aug 3 Shares of the world's leading provider of geoscience data to oil companies TGS fell by more than 6 percent on Thursday, after disappointing sales in the second quarter.
BRIEF-TGS and PGS announce 3D seismic project offshore Eastern Canada
* announce the fourth 3D seismic project offshore Eastern Canada for 2017
