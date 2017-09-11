Teranga Gold Corp (TGZ.TO)

BRIEF-Teranga Gold hedges about 50 pct of Sabodala production at $1,336 per ounce through 2018 * Teranga Gold hedges ~50 pct of Sabodala production at $1,336 per ounce through 2018, providing greater cash flow certainty during banfora project construction

BRIEF-Teranga Gold says annualized gold production to increase by 50 pct * Teranga Gold Corp - ‍company's annualized gold production expected to increase by 50% to between 300,000 and 350,000 ounces​

BRIEF-Teranga Gold Corp receives approval to delist from ASX​ * ‍australian Securities Exchange has approved its request for removal of company from official list of ASX​

BRIEF-Teranga Gold reports quarterly earnings per share $0.09 * Record second quarter production underlies solid financial results for Teranga Gold

BRIEF-Teranga Gold increases Sabodala's reserve base to 2.7 mln ounces * Teranga Gold increases Sabodala's reserve base to 2.7 million ounces: adds more than 400,000 ounces of gold and improves five-year production and cash flow profile

BRIEF-Teranga Gold says on track to achieve 2017 production guidance * Teranga Gold Corp - we are on track to achieve our 2017 production guidance range of between 205,000 and 225,000 ounces

BRIEF-Teranga Gold announces effective date of 1 for 5 share consolidation * Teranga Gold announces effective date of 1 for 5 share consolidation