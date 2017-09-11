Teranga Gold Corp (TGZ.TO)

Edition:
Teranga Gold Corp is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in the production, sale and exploration of gold in Senegal, West Africa. The Company owns and operates a gold mine and mill, the Sabodala Gold mine, in Senegal, West Africa. The Company is focused on the exploration and development of Sabodala gold mine,... (more)

Latest News about TGZ.TO

BRIEF-Teranga Gold hedges about 50 pct of Sabodala production at $1,336 per ounce through 2018

* Teranga Gold hedges ~50 pct of Sabodala production at $1,336 per ounce through 2018, providing greater cash flow certainty during banfora project construction

11 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Teranga Gold says annualized gold production to increase by 50 pct

* Teranga Gold Corp - ‍company's annualized gold production expected to increase by 50% to between 300,000 and 350,000 ounces​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

07 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Teranga Gold Corp receives approval to delist from ASX​

* ‍australian Securities Exchange has approved its request for removal of company from official list of ASX​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

04 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Teranga Gold reports quarterly earnings per share $0.09

* Record second quarter production underlies solid financial results for Teranga Gold

28 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Teranga Gold submits application for removal from official list of Australian Securities Exchange

* Teranga Gold submits application for removal from the official list of the Australian Securities Exchange

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Teranga Gold increases Sabodala's reserve base to 2.7 mln ounces

* Teranga Gold increases Sabodala's reserve base to 2.7 million ounces: adds more than 400,000 ounces of gold and improves five-year production and cash flow profile

19 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Teranga Gold says on track to achieve 2017 production guidance

* Teranga Gold Corp - we are on track to achieve our 2017 production guidance range of between 205,000 and 225,000 ounces

13 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Teranga Gold announces effective date of 1 for 5 share consolidation

* Teranga Gold announces effective date of 1 for 5 share consolidation

03 May 2017

BRIEF-Teranga gold qtrly net income per share $0.01

* Teranga Gold reports strong Q1 2017 production and financial results

27 Apr 2017
