Thermax Limited (THMX.NS)
THMX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
967.40INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-16.70 (-1.70%)
Prev Close
Rs984.10
Open
Rs978.00
Day's High
Rs997.00
Day's Low
Rs956.00
Volume
17,758
Avg. Vol
49,595
52-wk High
Rs1,070.00
52-wk Low
Rs731.15
About
Thermax Limited is engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of boilers, heating and cooling equipment, industrial chemicals, and water and waste management equipment. The Company also undertakes turnkey contracts for power plants, and provides operation and maintenance services for the same. The Company operates through... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.98
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs105,272.40
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|112.61
|Dividend:
|6.00
|Yield (%):
|0.64
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.97
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.34
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.94
|14.09