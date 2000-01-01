Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd (THRM.NS)
THRM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,814.30INR
11:19am BST
1,814.30INR
11:19am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs5.85 (+0.32%)
Rs5.85 (+0.32%)
Prev Close
Rs1,808.45
Rs1,808.45
Open
Rs1,819.00
Rs1,819.00
Day's High
Rs1,859.00
Rs1,859.00
Day's Low
Rs1,805.00
Rs1,805.00
Volume
71,336
71,336
Avg. Vol
155,645
155,645
52-wk High
Rs1,949.00
Rs1,949.00
52-wk Low
Rs580.80
Rs580.80
About
Thirumalai Chemicals Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in manufacturing and selling chemicals. The Company's segments include Chemical products and power generation from wind operated generators. The Company's products include phthalic anhydride, which offers applications, such as production of polyester... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.32
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs16,303.77
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|10.24
|Dividend:
|18.75
|Yield (%):
|1.18
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|18.54
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.89
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.77
|14.09