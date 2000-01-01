Thyrocare Technologies Ltd (THYO.NS)
THYO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
694.80INR
10:59am BST
694.80INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.05 (-0.15%)
Rs-1.05 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
Rs695.85
Rs695.85
Open
Rs688.00
Rs688.00
Day's High
Rs698.35
Rs698.35
Day's Low
Rs688.00
Rs688.00
Volume
15,888
15,888
Avg. Vol
49,059
49,059
52-wk High
Rs871.00
Rs871.00
52-wk Low
Rs540.10
Rs540.10
About
Thyrocare Technologies Limited is an India-based healthcare service provider. The Company operates with a centralized processing laboratory (CPL) in Mumbai, India for esoteric tests, and regional processing laboratory in metro cities of India and other parts of Asia. The Company offers technologies, including Chemiluminescence... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs35,992.08
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|53.72
|Dividend:
|5.00
|Yield (%):
|1.49
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.50
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.38
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.06
|14.09