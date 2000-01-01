Tide Water Oil Co India Ltd (TIDE.NS)
TIDE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
6,559.75INR
11:20am BST
6,559.75INR
11:20am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs228.45 (+3.61%)
Rs228.45 (+3.61%)
Prev Close
Rs6,331.30
Rs6,331.30
Open
Rs6,374.90
Rs6,374.90
Day's High
Rs6,739.85
Rs6,739.85
Day's Low
Rs6,319.50
Rs6,319.50
Volume
9,324
9,324
Avg. Vol
5,031
5,031
52-wk High
Rs7,590.00
Rs7,590.00
52-wk Low
Rs5,380.00
Rs5,380.00
About
Tide Water Oil Co. (India) Ltd. is engaged in manufacturing and selling Veedol (Lubricating Oil). The Company's products are marketed under the Veedol brand name. Its products include automotive lubricants, industrial lubricants and genuine oils. Its automotive lubricants include diesel engine oils, two wheeler oils, passenger... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.86
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs21,896.39
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|3.48
|Dividend:
|100.00
|Yield (%):
|2.39
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.28
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.95
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|8.87
|14.09