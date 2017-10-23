Edition:
United Kingdom

TI Financial Holdings Ltd (TIFH.NS)

TIFH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

598.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.05 (-0.67%)
Prev Close
Rs602.25
Open
Rs617.85
Day's High
Rs617.85
Day's Low
Rs590.50
Volume
24,100
Avg. Vol
108,137
52-wk High
Rs862.00
52-wk Low
Rs521.70

Chart for

About

TI Financial Holdings Limited, formerly Tube Investments of India Limited, is an India-based financial services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in insurance, risk services and non-banking financial businesses. It operates through two segments: insurance and allied services and other financial services.... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.00
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs106,166.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 187.49
Dividend: 1.25
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.56 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.09 10.90
ROE: -- 4.64 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates