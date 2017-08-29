Toromont Industries Ltd (TIH.TO)
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.98
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$4,554.25
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|78.49
|Dividend:
|0.19
|Yield (%):
|1.31
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.30
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.02
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|12.92
|14.09
BRIEF-Toromont Industries Ltd - normal course issuer bid
* Toromont Industries Ltd - Under the notice, Toromont is entitled to purchase up to 6.7 million common shares
Toromont Industries Ltd said on Monday it would buy privately held Hewitt Group for about C$1.02 billion ($818 million) in cash and shares to expand its network of heavy equipment dealers in eastern Canada.
BRIEF-Toromont Industries to acquire Hewitt Equipment
* Toromont Industries Ltd - deal expected to be accretive to Toromont's net earnings in 2018
BRIEF-Toromont posts Q2 earnings per share c$0.52
* Toromont announces results for the second quarter of 2017 and quarterly dividend
BRIEF-Toromont Industries Ltd Q1 earnings per share C$0.34
* Toromont announces results for the first quarter of 2017 and quarterly dividend