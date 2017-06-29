Time Technoplast Ltd (TIME.NS)
TIME.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
192.10INR
11:27am BST
192.10INR
11:27am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.75 (-0.39%)
Rs-0.75 (-0.39%)
Prev Close
Rs192.85
Rs192.85
Open
Rs194.70
Rs194.70
Day's High
Rs195.65
Rs195.65
Day's Low
Rs191.50
Rs191.50
Volume
153,273
153,273
Avg. Vol
440,472
440,472
52-wk High
Rs211.80
Rs211.80
52-wk Low
Rs80.00
Rs80.00
About
Time Technoplast Limited is engaged in manufacturing plastics products. The Company's segments include Polymer Products and Composite Products. It offers industrial packaging products, infrastructure products, technical products, material handling products and composite cylinders. The Company's rigid industrial packaging... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.35
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs43,702.86
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|226.15
|Dividend:
|0.65
|Yield (%):
|0.34
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.51
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|17.25
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|24.94
|14.09
BRIEF-Time Technoplast announces trial production of composite cylinders for CNG for automotive applications
* Announces successful trial production and testing of carbon fiber based composite cylinders for CNG for automotive applications