Edition:
United Kingdom

ZEAL Network SE (TIMGn.DE)

TIMGn.DE on Xetra

23.86EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.31 (-1.30%)
Prev Close
€24.18
Open
€24.08
Day's High
€24.18
Day's Low
€23.67
Volume
15,665
Avg. Vol
24,223
52-wk High
€38.76
52-wk Low
€21.80

Chart for

About

ZEAL Network SE, formerly Tipp24 SE, is a United Kingdom-based holding company specialized in the area of online lottery. The Company offers consumer facing lottery-based games, as well as business-to-business lottery solutions, mainly in charity lottery space. Its segments include Business-to-Consumer (B2C) segment and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.88
Market Cap(Mil.): €210.30
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 8.39
Dividend: 0.70
Yield (%): 11.16

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.11 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.86 10.90
ROE: -- 24.14 14.09

Latest News about TIMGn.DE

BRIEF-Zeal Network H1 EBIT down at 7.9 million euros

* CONTINUED GROWTH IN BILLINGS, REVENUES AND ACTIVE CUSTOMERS

11 Aug 2017
» More TIMGn.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates