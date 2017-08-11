ZEAL Network SE (TIMGn.DE)
TIMGn.DE on Xetra
23.86EUR
4:35pm BST
23.86EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.31 (-1.30%)
€-0.31 (-1.30%)
Prev Close
€24.18
€24.18
Open
€24.08
€24.08
Day's High
€24.18
€24.18
Day's Low
€23.67
€23.67
Volume
15,665
15,665
Avg. Vol
24,223
24,223
52-wk High
€38.76
€38.76
52-wk Low
€21.80
€21.80
About
ZEAL Network SE, formerly Tipp24 SE, is a United Kingdom-based holding company specialized in the area of online lottery. The Company offers consumer facing lottery-based games, as well as business-to-business lottery solutions, mainly in charity lottery space. Its segments include Business-to-Consumer (B2C) segment and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.88
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€210.30
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|8.39
|Dividend:
|0.70
|Yield (%):
|11.16
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|35.11
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.86
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|24.14
|14.09
BRIEF-Zeal Network H1 EBIT down at 7.9 million euros
* CONTINUED GROWTH IN BILLINGS, REVENUES AND ACTIVE CUSTOMERS