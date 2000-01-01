Timken India Ltd (TIMK.NS)
TIMK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
779.25INR
10:59am BST
779.25INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs12.90 (+1.68%)
Rs12.90 (+1.68%)
Prev Close
Rs766.35
Rs766.35
Open
Rs767.00
Rs767.00
Day's High
Rs782.00
Rs782.00
Day's Low
Rs758.10
Rs758.10
Volume
19,922
19,922
Avg. Vol
46,025
46,025
52-wk High
Rs820.00
Rs820.00
52-wk Low
Rs498.00
Rs498.00
About
Timken India Limited is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of tapered roller bearings, components and accessories for the automotive sector and the railway industry. The Company also provides maintenance contract services and refurbishment services. The Company provides repair and maintenance services of industrial gear... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.10
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs51,992.79
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|68.00
|Dividend:
|1.00
|Yield (%):
|0.13
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.97
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.34
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.94
|14.09