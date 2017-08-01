Tata Investment Corporation Ltd (TINV.NS)
TINV.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
861.50INR
11:25am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-4.90 (-0.57%)
Prev Close
Rs866.40
Open
Rs870.00
Day's High
Rs873.15
Day's Low
Rs860.00
Volume
20,186
Avg. Vol
89,068
52-wk High
Rs952.80
52-wk Low
Rs502.00
About
Tata Investment Corporation Limited is an investment company. The Company's activities primarily consist of investing in long term investments in equity shares, debt instruments, listed and unlisted, and equity related securities of companies in a range of industries. The Company invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.74
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs49,401.20
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|55.10
|Dividend:
|18.00
|Yield (%):
|2.01
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|200.77
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.51
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.82
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Tata Investment Corp June qtr PAT rises
* June quarter PAT 453 million rupees versus PAT 338.7 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's Tata Investment Corp March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 161.2 million rupees versus 223.8 million rupees year ago
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.