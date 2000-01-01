Titagarh Wagons Ltd (TITW.NS)
TITW.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
125.50INR
11:24am BST
125.50INR
11:24am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.35 (+0.28%)
Rs0.35 (+0.28%)
Prev Close
Rs125.15
Rs125.15
Open
Rs125.60
Rs125.60
Day's High
Rs127.20
Rs127.20
Day's Low
Rs124.60
Rs124.60
Volume
336,246
336,246
Avg. Vol
592,807
592,807
52-wk High
Rs135.80
Rs135.80
52-wk Low
Rs97.30
Rs97.30
About
Titagarh Wagons Limited is an India-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of railway wagons, steel castings, heavy earth moving and mining equipment, bailey bridges, electric multiple unit (EMU) and non-ferrous metal alloys, among others. It operates through two business segments: Wagons... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.35
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs14,235.18
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|115.45
|Dividend:
|0.80
|Yield (%):
|0.65
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|29.75
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.01
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.80
|14.09