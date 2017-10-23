Edition:
Thyssenkrupp AG (TKAG.DE)

TKAG.DE on Xetra

23.50EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€23.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,915,541
52-wk High
€27.07
52-wk Low
€19.41

About

Thyssenkrupp AG is a Germany-based diversified industrial company. It operates in six segments: The Steel Europe segment produces flat carbon steel products; the Steel Americas segment processes and markets steel products in North and South America; the Materials Services segment engages in the global distribution of materials... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.29
Market Cap(Mil.): €14,545.45
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 622.53
Dividend: 0.15
Yield (%): 0.64

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 40.49 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.50 10.90
ROE: -- 1.99 14.09

Latest News about TKAG.DE

Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Oct 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

23 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-Germany approves sale of three Thyssenkrupp submarines to Israel

BERLIN, Oct 23 The German government has approved the sale of three Thyssenkrupp submarines to Israel and will provide financial support for the purchase, government spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular news conference on Monday.

23 Oct 2017

Workers at Tata Steel's Dutch arm oppose Thyssenkrupp merger

AMSTERDAM The works council of Tata Steel Netherlands said on Friday it opposed preliminary plans by Tata Steel and Thyssenkrupp to combine their European steelmaking operations into a joint venture (JV) and would fight to block it if necessary.

20 Oct 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Oct 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 20:00 GMT on Monday:

16 Oct 2017

Tata Steel, Thyssenkrupp will not spin off joint venture in next 2-3 years

BRUSSELS Tata Steel and Thyssenkrupp have no plans to spin off their pending European steel joint venture within the next two to three years, Tata's managing director said on Monday.

16 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-Tata Steel, Thyssenkrupp will not spin off joint venture in next 2-3 years

BRUSSELS, Oct 16 Tata Steel and Thyssenkrupp have no plans to spin off their pending European steel joint venture within the next two to three years, Tata's managing director said on Monday.

16 Oct 2017

Tata Steel rules out IPO of Tata-Thyssen merged business for 2-3 years

BRUSSELS, Oct 16 Tata Steel ruled out on Monday a flotation in the next two to three years of the planned merger of its European steel operations with those of ThyssenKrupp.

16 Oct 2017

Thyssenkrupp trumpets uplifting demand for next-generation elevators

ROTTWEIL, Germany Thyssenkrupp , trying to transform itself into a technology group, is attracting strong demand for its next-generation elevators, which operate without steel cables or ropes, it said on Friday.

06 Oct 2017
