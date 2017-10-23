Thyssenkrupp AG (TKAG.DE)

Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions Oct 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

UPDATE 2-Germany approves sale of three Thyssenkrupp submarines to Israel BERLIN, Oct 23 The German government has approved the sale of three Thyssenkrupp submarines to Israel and will provide financial support for the purchase, government spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular news conference on Monday.

Workers at Tata Steel's Dutch arm oppose Thyssenkrupp merger AMSTERDAM The works council of Tata Steel Netherlands said on Friday it opposed preliminary plans by Tata Steel and Thyssenkrupp to combine their European steelmaking operations into a joint venture (JV) and would fight to block it if necessary.

UPDATE 1-Workers at Tata Steel's Dutch arm oppose Thyssenkrupp merger AMSTERDAM, Oct 20 The works council of Tata Steel Netherlands said on Friday it opposed preliminary plans by Tata Steel and Thyssenkrupp to combine their European steelmaking operations into a joint venture (JV) and would fight to block it if necessary.

UPDATE 1-Tata Steel, Thyssenkrupp will not spin off joint venture in next 2-3 years BRUSSELS, Oct 16 Tata Steel and Thyssenkrupp have no plans to spin off their pending European steel joint venture within the next two to three years, Tata's managing director said on Monday.

