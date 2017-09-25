Edition:
Telkom SA SOC Ltd (TKGJ.J)

TKGJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

5,441.00ZAc
2:47pm BST
Change (% chg)

-30.00 (-0.55%)
Prev Close
5,471.00
Open
5,497.00
Day's High
5,497.00
Day's Low
5,352.00
Volume
1,043,097
Avg. Vol
1,576,766
52-wk High
8,248.00
52-wk Low
5,352.00

About

Telkom SA SOC Limited (Telkom) is engaged in supplying telecommunication, multimedia, technology, information and other related information technology services to the group customers, as well as mobile communication services, in Africa. The Company operates in two segments: Telkom, which provides fixed-line access, fixed-line... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.14
Market Cap(Mil.): R29,588.17
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 526.95
Dividend: 290.75
Yield (%): 7.52

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.36 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 23.98 10.90
ROE: -- 27.17 14.09

Latest News about TKGJ.J

South African finance ministry says it made no $7.6 billion pensions cash request

JOHANNESBURG South Africa's finance ministry said on Monday it did not request a government pension fund to provide 100 billion rand (5.57 billion pounds)to help it bail out struggling state firms, calling any reports to that effect "malicious and unconstructive".

25 Sep 2017

South Africa seeks $7.6 billion from PIC to fund struggling state firms: Bloomberg

South Africa's Treasury is pressuring government pension fund Public Investment Corp (PIC) to provide as much as 100 billion rand ($7.6 billion) to fund struggling state companies, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

22 Sep 2017

S.Africa seeks $7.6 bln from PIC to fund struggling state firms-Bbg

Sept 22 South Africa's Treasury is pressuring government pension fund Public Investment Corp (PIC) to provide as much as 100 billion rand ($7.6 billion) to fund struggling state companies, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

22 Sep 2017

BRIEF-South Africa considers options to partially reduce Telkom stake

* MAJOR SHAREHOLDER, SOUTH AFRICA GOVERNMENT, CURRENTLY CONSIDERING VARIOUS STRATEGIC OPTIONS WITH REGARDS TO PARTIALLY REDUCING ITS TELKOM STAKE​

30 Aug 2017

Thousands of ATMs go down in Indonesia after satellite problems

JAKARTA Thousands of ATMs and electronic card payment machines in Indonesia went offline over the weekend, and it might take two more weeks before full service is restored, after an outage from a satellite belonging to state-controlled telecom giant PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Telkom).

28 Aug 2017

Telkom launches mobile video, music streaming services

JOHANNESBURG Telkom will offer customers on-demand video streaming and music from September, part of plans by South Africa's biggest landline provider to try to increase revenues and subscriber numbers in its mobile business.

24 Aug 2017

UPDATE 1-South Africa considers Telkom stake sale to fund SAA bailout- Treasury

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 23 South Africa is considering selling its stake in landline provider Telkom to fund a 10 billion rand ($757 million) bailout of South African Airways (SAA), a Treasury spokesman said on Wednesday.

23 Aug 2017
