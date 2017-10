Telkom SA SOC Ltd (TKGJ.J)

South African finance ministry says it made no $7.6 billion pensions cash request JOHANNESBURG South Africa's finance ministry said on Monday it did not request a government pension fund to provide 100 billion rand (5.57 billion pounds)to help it bail out struggling state firms, calling any reports to that effect "malicious and unconstructive".

S.Africa seeks $7.6 bln from PIC to fund struggling state firms-Bbg Sept 22 South Africa's Treasury is pressuring government pension fund Public Investment Corp (PIC) to provide as much as 100 billion rand ($7.6 billion) to fund struggling state companies, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

BRIEF-South Africa considers options to partially reduce Telkom stake * MAJOR SHAREHOLDER, SOUTH AFRICA GOVERNMENT, CURRENTLY CONSIDERING VARIOUS STRATEGIC OPTIONS WITH REGARDS TO PARTIALLY REDUCING ITS TELKOM STAKE​

Thousands of ATMs go down in Indonesia after satellite problems JAKARTA Thousands of ATMs and electronic card payment machines in Indonesia went offline over the weekend, and it might take two more weeks before full service is restored, after an outage from a satellite belonging to state-controlled telecom giant PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Telkom).

Telkom launches mobile video, music streaming services JOHANNESBURG Telkom will offer customers on-demand video streaming and music from September, part of plans by South Africa's biggest landline provider to try to increase revenues and subscriber numbers in its mobile business.

