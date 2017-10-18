Grupo Televisa SAB (TLVACPO.MX)

RPT-EXCLUSIVE-China's Orient Hontai in deal to take control of Spain's Imagina MADRID, Oct 17 China's Orient Hontai has agreed to buy a majority stake in Spanish sports rights group Imagina for $1 billion, the latest deal from deep-pocketed Chinese investors to transform the Asian country into a global soccer powerhouse.

Televisa renews Mexico soccer broadcast contract for 8 years-official MEXICO CITY, Sept 29 Mexico's top broadcaster Televisa has renwed its TV broadcast contract with the Mexican soccer federation for eight years, Femexfut official Alejandro Irarragorri said on Friday. (Reporting by Carlos Pacheco)

BRIEF-Intelsat says Mexico's Grupo Televisa to use co's galaxy satellites * Grupo Televisa to distribute its premium, over-the-air television networks via co's galaxy satellites

Fitch Affirms Televisa at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable (The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, July 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Grupo Televisa S.A.B's (Televisa) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+', as well as the company's National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(mex)'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch also affirmed the company's foreign and local currency senior unsecured debt ratings at 'BBB+'/ 'AAA(mex)', respectively. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end

Mexico's Televisa shares drop after 'difficult' first half year MEXICO CITY Shares of Grupo Televisa fell on Tuesday after the Mexican media heavyweight reported a dip in second-quarter revenue that disappointed investors already worried by viewers and advertisers turning to online rivals.

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Televisa shares drop after 'difficult' first half year MEXICO CITY, July 11 Shares of Grupo Televisa fell on Tuesday after the Mexican media heavyweight reported a dip in second-quarter revenue that disappointed investors already worried by viewers and advertisers turning to online rivals.