Talanx AG (TLXGn.DE)

German insurer Talanx to miss 2017 earnings goal after hurricanes FRANKFURT German insurer Talanx AG said on Friday it would miss its 2017 earnings guidance due to claims arising from the hurricanes that have swept through the Caribbean, little over a week after saying it could still hit the target.

BRIEF-Talanx ‍acquires financial services provider FVB​ * PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE THE PURCHASE PRICE‍​ Source text: http://www.bit.ly/1r8fvof Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Daily Briefing: Greece's long path back to normality? LONDON Greek premier Alexis Tsipras is determined to finally draw a line over his country's long-running financial woes and start weaning itself off the rescue funds it has drawn on since 2010.

Talanx warns may miss 2017 profit as natural disasters hit Hannover Re BERLIN, Sept 21 German insurer Talanx warned it may miss its profit target for 2017 as its reinsurer Hannover Re is being hit by major claims from a series of hurricanes and an earthquake in Mexico.

Talanx raises 2017 profit guidance on P&C boost FRANKFURT, Aug 14 German insurer Talanx raised its full-year profit guidance on Monday, citing a strong first-half performance at its property and casualty reinsurance business.

BRIEF-Talanx strengthens Latin America business with acquisitions * Says acquisition in Colombia strengthens Latin American business

BRIEF-Pilab signs ‍agreement with company from Talanx Group​ * ‍VALUE OF CONTRACT DOES NOT EXCEED MATERIALITY CRITERIA DEFINED AS 20% OF CO'S EQUITY, BUT WILL HAVE RELATIVELY SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON ISSUER'S RESULTS​

BRIEF-Talanx says issues 3 bln eur euro medium term note programme * Talanx ag today issued its first-ever emtn programme, which has a volume of eur 3 billion