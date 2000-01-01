Tata Metaliks Ltd (TMET.NS)
TMET.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
721.90INR
11:17am BST
721.90INR
11:17am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.70 (+0.38%)
Rs2.70 (+0.38%)
Prev Close
Rs719.20
Rs719.20
Open
Rs720.95
Rs720.95
Day's High
Rs727.95
Rs727.95
Day's Low
Rs720.00
Rs720.00
Volume
83,626
83,626
Avg. Vol
225,375
225,375
52-wk High
Rs818.95
Rs818.95
52-wk Low
Rs280.00
Rs280.00
About
Tata Metaliks Limited is engaged in the manufacture of foundry grade pig iron. The Company manufactures and sells products, such as scrap pig iron and granulated slag. The Company offers a range of end-to-end technical services, which include charge mix and melting, molding and core making, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.69
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs18,136.55
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|25.29
|Dividend:
|2.50
|Yield (%):
|0.35
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|40.49
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.50
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|1.99
|14.09