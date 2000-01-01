Tamilnadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd (TNNP.NS)
TNNP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
350.50INR
11:18am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs3.30 (+0.95%)
Prev Close
Rs347.20
Open
Rs348.00
Day's High
Rs351.85
Day's Low
Rs344.10
Volume
86,531
Avg. Vol
223,921
52-wk High
Rs398.00
52-wk Low
Rs285.50
About
Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (TNPL) is engaged in the business of printing and writing paper. The Company's segments include paper, energy and cement. It also produces newsprints. The Company's products include Print Vista, TNPL Elegant Maplitho, Hi-Tech Maplitho, TNPL Pigment Paper, Radiant Printing, TNPL Offset... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.26
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs24,635.51
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|69.21
|Dividend:
|7.50
|Yield (%):
|2.11
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|164.76
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.64
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|3.49
|14.09