True North Commercial REIT (TNT_u.TO)

BRIEF-True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust raises equity offering to $35 mln * True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces an increase to the previously announced equity offering to $35 million

BRIEF-True North Commercial REIT announces $106.1 million of urban acquisitions * True North Commercial REIT announces significant $106.1 million of urban acquisitions totalling 492,900 SF in Victoria, GTA, Ottawa, Halifax and Cambridge and a $25 million equity offering

BRIEF-True North Commercial REIT reports Q2 adjusted funds from operations per unit of $0.15​ * True North Commercial REIT delivers strong results in Q2 2017