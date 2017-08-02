TORC Oil & Gas Ltd (TOG.TO)
TOG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
5.90CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. is a Canada-based company. The Company's principal business activity is the exploration for and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. The Company's principal properties include West Central Alberta Cardium, Monarch, and Southeast Saskatchewan and Manitoba. The West... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.47
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$1,133.19
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|187.93
|Dividend:
|0.02
|Yield (%):
|3.98
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.93
|14.09
BRIEF-Torc Oil & Gas qtrly adj funds flow from operations $0.28/shr
* Torc Oil & Gas Ltd. announces second quarter 2017 financial & operational results; increases 2017 production guidance
BRIEF-Torc Oil & Gas Ltd Q1 AFFO earnings per share $0.28
* Torc oil & gas ltd. Announces first quarter 2017 financial & operating results; on-strategy tuck-in acquisitions; & increased 2017 production guidance