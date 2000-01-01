Edition:
United Kingdom

Torrent Power Ltd (TOPO.NS)

TOPO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

266.80INR
11:15am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.40 (+0.53%)
Prev Close
Rs265.40
Open
Rs271.00
Day's High
Rs277.95
Day's Low
Rs264.05
Volume
4,012,762
Avg. Vol
1,259,957
52-wk High
Rs277.95
52-wk Low
Rs159.30

Chart for

About

Torrent Power Limited is a holding company. The Company is an integrated utility engaged in the business of power generation, transmission and distribution with operations in the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. It is also engaged in the business of cables manufacturing with operations in the state of Gujarat.... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

No Ratios Available.

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.06 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.38 10.90
ROE: -- 17.83 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.