Torrent Power Ltd (TOPO.NS)
TOPO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
266.80INR
11:15am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.40 (+0.53%)
Prev Close
Rs265.40
Open
Rs271.00
Day's High
Rs277.95
Day's Low
Rs264.05
Volume
4,012,762
Avg. Vol
1,259,957
52-wk High
Rs277.95
52-wk Low
Rs159.30
About
Torrent Power Limited is a holding company. The Company is an integrated utility engaged in the business of power generation, transmission and distribution with operations in the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. It is also engaged in the business of cables manufacturing with operations in the state of Gujarat.... (more)
Overall
No Ratios Available.
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.06
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.38
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|17.83
|14.09
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.