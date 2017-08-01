Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (TORP.NS)

BRIEF-Torrent Pharmaceuticals gets members' nod for issue of redeemable NCDs/bonds * Gets members' nod for issuance of redeemable NCDs/bonds by way of private placement Source text - http://bit.ly/2uQS0bf Further company coverage:

* June quarter consol net profit 1.88 billion rupees versus 2.92 billion rupees last year

* Seeks members' nod for issuance of redeemable NCDs/ bonds by way of private placement worth INR 75 billion