TSO3 Inc (TOS.TO)
TOS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
2.73CAD
23 Oct 2017
2.73CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.04 (+1.49%)
$0.04 (+1.49%)
Prev Close
$2.69
$2.69
Open
$2.73
$2.73
Day's High
$2.73
$2.73
Day's Low
$2.66
$2.66
Volume
95,657
95,657
Avg. Vol
184,848
184,848
52-wk High
$3.69
$3.69
52-wk Low
$2.05
$2.05
About
TSO3 Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the sale, production, maintenance, research, development and licensing of sterilization processes, related consumable supplies and accessories for heat-sensitive medical devices. The Company designs products for sterile processing areas in the hospital environment. The Company's... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.62
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$240.86
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|92.85
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|32.29
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|13.36
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|16.18
|14.09
BRIEF-TSO3 provides an update on regulatory activity
* TSO3 Inc - Co has received correspondence from us regulators pertaining to its submission for extended claims for Sterizone VP4 sterilizer
BRIEF-TSO3 provides an update on recent activities
* TSO3 Inc - a hospital in Canada has initiated terminal sterilization of duodenoscopes with company's Sterizone VP4 Sterilizer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-TSO3 files for an extended claim for duodenoscopes
* Has filed a 510(k) submission with US regulators for its STERIZONE VP4 Sterilizer
BRIEF-TSO3 reports Q1 loss per share $0.02
* TSO3 inc qtrly revenue increased to a record $4.2 million, a 13.5pct sequential increase over $3.7 million recorded in Q4 of 2016