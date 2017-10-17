Edition:
Total Energy Services Inc (TOT.TO)

TOT.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

14.22CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.03 (+0.21%)
Prev Close
$14.19
Open
$14.30
Day's High
$14.30
Day's Low
$14.20
Volume
14,796
Avg. Vol
30,240
52-wk High
$16.00
52-wk Low
$11.24

About

Total Energy Services Inc is a Canada-based energy services company. The Company through operating divisions, wholly-owned subsidiaries and limited partnerships is involved in three business areas: contract drilling services (Chinook Drilling), rentals and transportation services (Total Oilfield Rentals); and the fabrication,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.29
Market Cap(Mil.): $669.07
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 46.24
Dividend: 0.06
Yield (%): 1.66

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 84.16 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.65 10.90
ROE: -- 5.52 14.09

Latest News about TOT.TO

BRIEF-Total Energy Services appoints ‍Glenn Dagenais to board

* Total Energy Services Inc. Announces change to board of directors

17 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Total Energy files a notice with Toronto Stock Exchange to undertake a normal course issuer bid that will expire on October 1, 2018​

* Total Energy Services Inc - ‍filed a notice with Toronto Stock Exchange to undertake a normal course issuer bid that will expire on October 1, 2018​

28 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Total Energy Services Inc qtrly ‍net loss attributable to shareholders $0.26​

* Total Energy Services Inc qtrly ‍net loss attributable to shareholders $0.26​

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Total Energy Services says unit purchases $39.6 mln of senior unsecured notes

* Savanna Energy Services Corp. purchases $39.6 million of senior unsecured notes

23 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services says shareholders approve amalgamation with unit of Total Energy Services

* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces shareholder approval of amalgamation with subsidiary of Total Energy Services Inc.

20 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Total Energy Services announces new syndicated credit facilities

* Credit facility is expected to become effective on June 20, 2017

20 Jun 2017

BRIEF-TOTAL ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES FINAL TAKE-UP OF SAVANNA COMMON SHARES AND EXPIRY OF OFFER

* TOTAL ENERGY SERVICES INC. ANNOUNCES FINAL TAKE-UP OF SAVANNA COMMON SHARES AND EXPIRY OF OFFER

27 Apr 2017
