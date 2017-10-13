Edition:
United Kingdom

Total SA (TOTF.PA)

TOTF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

46.10EUR
4:37pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.14 (+0.30%)
Prev Close
€45.96
Open
€46.00
Day's High
€46.48
Day's Low
€45.96
Volume
3,551,421
Avg. Vol
5,148,772
52-wk High
€49.50
52-wk Low
€41.83

Chart for

About

Total S.A. (Total) is an oil and gas company. The Company has three segments: an Upstream segment, including the activities of the exploration and production of hydrocarbons, and the activities of gas and power; a Refining & Chemicals segment constituting an industrial hub consisting of the activities of refining, petrochemicals... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.93
Market Cap(Mil.): €113,696.90
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,500.71
Dividend: 0.62
Yield (%): 5.42

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.92 10.90
ROE: -- 4.77 14.09

Latest News about TOTF.PA

UPDATE 1-Total-ENI-Novatek consortium bids for Lebanon offshore blocks

BEIRUT, Oct 13 The only bidder in Lebanon's first tender for five offshore energy blocks was a consortium made up of France's Total, Italy's ENI and Russia's Novatek, Minister of Energy and Water Cesar Abi Khalil said on Friday.

13 Oct 2017

UPDATE 3-Total says expects Port Arthur, Texas refinery output to return soon

HOUSTON, Sept 26 Total SA expects production soon from its 225,500-barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, which has been shut since an Aug. 30 power outage during Tropical Storm Harvey, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

26 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-Australia watchdog takes aim at LNG exporters

* Watchdog says exporters should not be selling spot LNG (Adds ACCC chairman, petroleum association comments)

20 Sep 2017

More than 120 birds dead at Suncor-owned Canada oil sands mine

CALGARY, Alberta More than 120 birds in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta were killed after getting caught in a pond of oil sands byproducts operated by the country's largest producer, Suncor Energy Inc, the local regulator said on Tuesday.

20 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-More than 120 birds dead at Suncor-owned Canada oil sands mine

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 19 More than 120 birds in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta were killed after getting caught in a pond of oil sands byproducts operated by the country's largest producer, Suncor Energy Inc, the local regulator said on Tuesday.

20 Sep 2017

More than 120 birds dead at Suncor-owned Canada oil sands mine

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 19 More than 120 birds in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta were killed after getting caught in a pond of oil sands byproducts operated by the country's largest producer Suncor Energy Inc, the local regulator said on Tuesday.

19 Sep 2017

Total Port Arthur refinery production down to 53 percent: sources

HOUSTON Total SA has cut production to 53 percent of capacity at its 225,500-barrel-per-day Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, Gulf Coast market sources said on Tuesday.

30 Aug 2017

Brazil regulator rejects Total study on drilling at Amazon River basin

BRASILIA Brazil's environmental regulator Ibama said on Tuesday it has rejected Total SA's environmental study on drilling in the Foz do Amazonas basin, warning it needs more information or it will suspend the French oil firm's license application.

29 Aug 2017

UPDATE 3-Brazil regulator rejects Total study on drilling at Amazon River basin

BRASILIA, Aug 29 Brazil's environmental regulator Ibama said on Tuesday it has rejected Total SA's environmental study on drilling in the Foz do Amazonas basin, warning it needs more information or it will suspend the French oil firm's license application.

29 Aug 2017

Brazil requests more information from Total for Foz do Amazonas drilling

BRASILIA, Aug 28 Brazil environmental regulator Ibama said late on Monday that it needed more information from French oil major Total SA before issuing an environmental license for the firm to explore blocks in the Foz do Amazonas basin.

29 Aug 2017
» More TOTF.PA News

Earnings vs. Estimates