Total SA (TOTF.PA)

UPDATE 1-Total-ENI-Novatek consortium bids for Lebanon offshore blocks BEIRUT, Oct 13 The only bidder in Lebanon's first tender for five offshore energy blocks was a consortium made up of France's Total, Italy's ENI and Russia's Novatek, Minister of Energy and Water Cesar Abi Khalil said on Friday.

UPDATE 3-Total says expects Port Arthur, Texas refinery output to return soon HOUSTON, Sept 26 Total SA expects production soon from its 225,500-barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, which has been shut since an Aug. 30 power outage during Tropical Storm Harvey, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

UPDATE 1-Australia watchdog takes aim at LNG exporters * Watchdog says exporters should not be selling spot LNG (Adds ACCC chairman, petroleum association comments)

UPDATE 1-More than 120 birds dead at Suncor-owned Canada oil sands mine CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 19 More than 120 birds in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta were killed after getting caught in a pond of oil sands byproducts operated by the country's largest producer, Suncor Energy Inc, the local regulator said on Tuesday.

Total Port Arthur refinery production down to 53 percent: sources HOUSTON Total SA has cut production to 53 percent of capacity at its 225,500-barrel-per-day Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, Gulf Coast market sources said on Tuesday.

UPDATE 3-Brazil regulator rejects Total study on drilling at Amazon River basin BRASILIA, Aug 29 Brazil's environmental regulator Ibama said on Tuesday it has rejected Total SA's environmental study on drilling in the Foz do Amazonas basin, warning it needs more information or it will suspend the French oil firm's license application.