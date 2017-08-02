Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO)
TOU.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
22.87CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.22 (+0.97%)
Prev Close
$22.65
Open
$22.69
Day's High
$22.97
Day's Low
$22.68
Volume
530,425
Avg. Vol
469,550
52-wk High
$39.06
52-wk Low
$22.33
About
Tourmaline Oil Corp. is a Canada-based intermediate crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties. The Company is focused on exploration and acquisition program in the Western Canadian... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.11
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$6,445.14
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|269.78
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.93
|14.09
BRIEF-Tourmaline Q2 earnings per share $0.40
* Tourmaline more than doubles six month cash flow and continues profitable strong growth
BRIEF-Tourmaline expects average Q2 production volumes of 235,000 to 240,000 boepd
* Currently operating 10 drilling rigs and will ramp to full 18 rig fleet during first half of July
BRIEF-Tourmaline Oil says Q2 2017 production has averaged 240,000-245,000 BOEPD to date
* Tourmaline oil - fy 2017 annual ep capital spending of $1.33 billion remains unchanged and will generate approximately 30% production growth in 2017
BRIEF-Tourmaline Oil reports Q1 EPS of C$0.37
* Tourmaline achieves strong earnings as well as record production and cash flow in the first quarter