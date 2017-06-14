Tauron Polska Energia SA (TPE.WA)
TPE.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange
3.48PLN
1:59pm BST
Change (% chg)
0.07zł (+2.05%)
Prev Close
3.41zł
Open
3.41zł
Day's High
3.49zł
Day's Low
3.40zł
Volume
2,078,092
Avg. Vol
2,988,262
52-wk High
4.12zł
52-wk Low
2.44zł
About
Tauron Polska Energia SA is a Poland-based company active in the energy sector. The Company’s business is divided into five operating segments: Mining, including coal mining; Generation, including generation of electricity using conventional sources, such as combined heat and power generation, and generation of electricity using... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.95
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|zł6,239.08
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,752.55
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.06
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.38
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|17.83
|14.09
Fitch Rates Tauron's Planned Eurobonds 'BBB(EXP)'
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) WARSAW/LONDON, June 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned TAURON Polska Energia S.A.'s (BBB/Stable) upcoming Eurobonds an expected foreign-currency senior unsecured rating of 'BBB(EXP)'. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. A full list of ratings is available at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS High Share of Regulated Business: The ratings reflect th