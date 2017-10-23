Edition:
Molson Coors Canada Inc (TPXb.TO)

TPXb.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

105.35CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.35 (+0.33%)
Prev Close
$105.00
Open
$105.29
Day's High
$106.01
Day's Low
$103.65
Volume
3,574
Avg. Vol
2,460
52-wk High
$145.86
52-wk Low
$100.55

About

Molson Coors Canada Inc. is a Canada-based company. The Company is a subsidiary of Molson Coors Brewing Company, which is a holding company.

Overall

Beta: 0.34
Market Cap(Mil.): $22,432.83
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 215.31
Dividend: 0.52
Yield (%): 2.03

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.31 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.25 10.90
ROE: -- 11.76 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates

