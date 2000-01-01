Edition:
United Kingdom

Taqa Morocco SA (TQM.CS)

TQM.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange

856.00MAD
2:20pm BST
Change (% chg)

null-0.40 (-0.05%)
Prev Close
null856.40
Open
null856.60
Day's High
null856.60
Day's Low
null856.00
Volume
153
Avg. Vol
1,667
52-wk High
null948.00
52-wk Low
null685.40

Chart for

About

Taqa Morocco SA, formerly Jorf Lasfar Energy Company SA (also JLEC) is a Morocco-based company engaged in the energy sector. The Company is a subsidiary of the TAQA Group and it divides its activities into two main segments: The Power Station and JLEC 5&6. The Jorf Lasfar Power Station is located close to El Jadida, and to the... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.69
Market Cap(Mil.): 20,078.57
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 23.59
Dividend: 37.00
Yield (%): 4.35

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.06 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.38 10.90
ROE: -- 17.83 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates