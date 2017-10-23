Compania de Transporte de Energia Electrica en Alta Tension Transener SA (TRA.BA)
TRA.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
42.50ARS
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$1.60 (+3.91%)
$1.60 (+3.91%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Compania de Transporte de Energia Electrica en Alta Tension Transener SA (Transener) is an Argentina-based company primarily engaged in the provision and distribution of high-voltage electric power. The Company has two operational segments: Primary Activity that comprises the operation and maintenance of power transmission... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.34
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$9,347.49
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|217.89
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.06
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.38
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|17.83
|14.09