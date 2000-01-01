Edition:
Ramco Cements Ltd (TRCE.NS)

TRCE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

704.90INR
11:17am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs5.35 (+0.76%)
Prev Close
Rs699.55
Open
Rs704.00
Day's High
Rs716.90
Day's Low
Rs700.00
Volume
179,937
Avg. Vol
244,078
52-wk High
Rs770.00
52-wk Low
Rs472.80

Chart for

About

The Ramco Cements Limited, formerly Madras Cements Limited, manufactures cement, ready-mix concrete and dry mortar products. The Company operates in two segments: Cement and Power generation from Windmills. It is also engaged in the sale of surplus electricity generated from its windmills and thermal power plants. The principal... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.21
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs166,152.30
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 235.58
Dividend: 3.00
Yield (%): 0.43

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.96 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.47 10.90
ROE: -- 11.24 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates