Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd (TREI.NS)
TREI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
96.30INR
11:12am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.90 (-0.93%)
Prev Close
Rs97.20
Open
Rs97.75
Day's High
Rs98.80
Day's Low
Rs96.00
Volume
722,205
Avg. Vol
1,474,956
52-wk High
Rs108.00
52-wk Low
Rs49.05
About
Triveni Engineering and Industries Limited is engaged in the manufacturing of sugar. The Company's segments include Sugar, Engineering and Others. Its Sugar Business consists of sugar, co-generation and distillery. Its Engineering Business comprises its operations in high-speed gears, and water and waste-water management... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.53
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs23,898.62
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|257.95
|Dividend:
|0.25
|Yield (%):
|0.27
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.37
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.76
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Triveni Engineering and Industries June qtr profit rises
* June quarter profit 581.9 million rupees versus profit 428 million rupees year ago