Trigano SA (TRIA.PA)

TRIA.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

131.30EUR
3:57pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-1.65 (-1.24%)
Prev Close
€132.95
Open
€132.75
Day's High
€134.00
Day's Low
€131.30
Volume
10,102
Avg. Vol
18,660
52-wk High
€135.85
52-wk Low
€60.00

About

Trigano SA is a France-based company that specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of recreational vehicles and equipment. The Company's Leisure Vehicles segment includes such products as motor caravans, camping cars and mobile homes, accessories and spare parts, sold under such brands as Arca, Autostar and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.55
Market Cap(Mil.): €2,482.78
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 19.34
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 0.78

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 25.06 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.93 10.90
ROE: -- 10.66 14.09

Latest News about TRIA.PA

BRIEF-Trigano Q4 sales up at 394.0 million euros

* Q4 SALES EUR 394.0‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 285.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

26 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Trigano acquires 85% of the capital of Protej D.O.O Company, owner of Adria Group‍​

* ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF 85% OF THE CAPITAL OF THE PROTEJ D.O.O COMPANY, OWNER OF ADRIA GROUP‍​

22 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Trigano Q3 sales up at 564.0‍​ million euros

* Q3 SALES EUR 564.0‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 410.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

04 Jul 2017
