Travelers Companies Inc (TRV.N)

TRV.N on New York Stock Exchange

134.45USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$1.13 (+0.85%)
Prev Close
$133.32
Open
$133.73
Day's High
$134.47
Day's Low
$132.89
Volume
397,735
Avg. Vol
451,881
52-wk High
$134.47
52-wk Low
$103.89

Chart for

About

The Travelers Companies, Inc. is a holding company. The Company's segments include Business and International Insurance; Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. Through its subsidiaries, it provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. The Business and International Insurance... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.26
Market Cap(Mil.): $34,512.70
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 275.95
Dividend: 0.72
Yield (%): 2.30

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.32 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.14 10.90
ROE: -- 9.78 14.09

Latest News about TRV.N

Insurer Travelers beats Wall Street profit estimate after hit from storms

Travelers Cos Inc's quarterly profit fell less than Wall Street expected after a severe Atlantic storm season, helping its shares up slightly on Thursday, but it warned investors of large claims likely this quarter from wildfires raging in California.

19 Oct 2017

UPDATE 3-Insurer Travelers beats Wall St profit estimate after hit from storms

Oct 19 Travelers Cos Inc's quarterly profit fell less than Wall Street expected after a severe Atlantic storm season, helping its shares up slightly on Thursday, but it warned investors of large claims likely this quarter from wildfires raging in California.

19 Oct 2017

TRAVELERS COMPANIES WILL UNDERGO A POST-MORTEM PROCESS "TO SEE HOW WE FEEL ABOUT OUR COASTAL FLOOD EXPOSURE" - CALL

TRAVELERS COMPANIES WILL UNDERGO A POST-MORTEM PROCESS "TO SEE HOW WE FEEL ABOUT OUR COASTAL FLOOD EXPOSURE" - CALL

19 Oct 2017

TRAVELERS COMPANIES WILL HAVE ADJUSTED AUTO RATES SUFFICIENTLY BY YEAR-END 2017 TO COVER INCREASED BODILY INJURY LOSSES-CALL

TRAVELERS COMPANIES WILL HAVE ADJUSTED AUTO RATES SUFFICIENTLY BY YEAR-END 2017 TO COVER INCREASED BODILY INJURY LOSSES-CALL

19 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Travelers expects property & casualty insurance market to remain "competitive"

* Travelers Companies-property & casualty insurance market conditions expected to remain "competitive" during rest of 2017 & into 2018 for new business‍​

19 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Travelers Q3 core earnings per share $0.91

* Travelers reports third quarter net income and core income per diluted share of $1.05 and $0.91, respectively, including catastrophe losses of $1.63 per diluted share

19 Oct 2017

Insurer Travelers' profit tanks on higher catastrophe losses

Oct 19 Property and casualty insurer Travelers Cos Inc reported a 59 percent drop in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by higher catastrophe losses from hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

19 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Travelers Companies introduces ZoneCheckSM to help contractors spot potential for vibration damage

* Travelers Companies Inc - co introduces ZoneCheck (SM), online tool to help contractors spot potential for vibration damage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

20 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Travelers estimates pre-tax loss in range of $375 mln - $750 mln related to Hurricane Harvey

* Travelers estimates range of catastrophe losses from Hurricane Harvey

12 Sep 2017

US STOCKS-Wall St struggles for direction as Irma threatens Florida

* Dow up 0.21 pct, S&P down 0.06 pct, Nasdaq down 0.40 pct (Updates to early afternoon)

08 Sep 2017
