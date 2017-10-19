Travelers Companies Inc (TRV.N)
134.45USD
23 Oct 2017
$1.13 (+0.85%)
$133.32
$133.73
$134.47
$132.89
397,735
451,881
$134.47
$103.89
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.26
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$34,512.70
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|275.95
|Dividend:
|0.72
|Yield (%):
|2.30
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.32
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.14
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.78
|14.09
Insurer Travelers beats Wall Street profit estimate after hit from storms
Travelers Cos Inc's quarterly profit fell less than Wall Street expected after a severe Atlantic storm season, helping its shares up slightly on Thursday, but it warned investors of large claims likely this quarter from wildfires raging in California.
UPDATE 3-Insurer Travelers beats Wall St profit estimate after hit from storms
Oct 19 Travelers Cos Inc's quarterly profit fell less than Wall Street expected after a severe Atlantic storm season, helping its shares up slightly on Thursday, but it warned investors of large claims likely this quarter from wildfires raging in California.
TRAVELERS COMPANIES WILL UNDERGO A POST-MORTEM PROCESS "TO SEE HOW WE FEEL ABOUT OUR COASTAL FLOOD EXPOSURE" - CALL
TRAVELERS COMPANIES WILL HAVE ADJUSTED AUTO RATES SUFFICIENTLY BY YEAR-END 2017 TO COVER INCREASED BODILY INJURY LOSSES-CALL
BRIEF-Travelers expects property & casualty insurance market to remain "competitive"
* Travelers Companies-property & casualty insurance market conditions expected to remain "competitive" during rest of 2017 & into 2018 for new business
BRIEF-Travelers Q3 core earnings per share $0.91
* Travelers reports third quarter net income and core income per diluted share of $1.05 and $0.91, respectively, including catastrophe losses of $1.63 per diluted share
Insurer Travelers' profit tanks on higher catastrophe losses
Oct 19 Property and casualty insurer Travelers Cos Inc reported a 59 percent drop in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by higher catastrophe losses from hurricanes Harvey and Irma.
BRIEF-Travelers Companies introduces ZoneCheckSM to help contractors spot potential for vibration damage
* Travelers Companies Inc - co introduces ZoneCheck (SM), online tool to help contractors spot potential for vibration damage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Travelers estimates pre-tax loss in range of $375 mln - $750 mln related to Hurricane Harvey
* Travelers estimates range of catastrophe losses from Hurricane Harvey
US STOCKS-Wall St struggles for direction as Irma threatens Florida
* Dow up 0.21 pct, S&P down 0.06 pct, Nasdaq down 0.40 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|Allianz SE (ALVG.DE)
|€196.85
|+0.65
|American International Group Inc (AIG.N)
|$64.96
|+0.09
|American International Group Inc (AIG_pa.N)
|--
|--
|American International Group Inc (AVF)
|--
|--
|American International Group Inc (AFF)
|$0.07
|--
|Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG.N)
|$54.06
|-2.43
|Loews Corporation (L.N)
|$48.70
|-0.30
|Chubb Corp (CB.N)
|$155.19
|+1.19
|Cna Financial Corp (CNA.N)
|$50.35
|-0.14
|W. R. Berkley Corp (WRB.N)
|$70.04
|-0.09