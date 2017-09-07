Edition:
Transat AT Inc (TRZ.TO)

TRZ.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

9.79CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.01 (+0.10%)
Prev Close
$9.78
Open
$9.78
Day's High
$9.85
Day's Low
$9.74
Volume
23,453
Avg. Vol
108,214
52-wk High
$10.44
52-wk Low
$5.03

Chart for

About

Transat A.T. Inc. is a Canada-based international tour operator that specializes in holiday travel. The Company's primary business consists of developing and marketing holiday travel services in package and air-only formats. It operates as an outgoing, as well as an incoming tour operator by bundling services purchased in Canada... (more)

Overall

Beta: -0.31
Market Cap(Mil.): $370.31
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 37.03
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 50.51 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.55 10.90
ROE: -- 11.03 14.09

Latest News about TRZ.TO

BRIEF-Transat A.T. Inc Q3 adjusted earnings C$0.73/shr

* Qtrly revenues of $733.2 million, compared with $663.6 million in 2016

07 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Transat A.T. forecasts Q3 results showing significant improvement over last year's

* Transat A.T. Inc. - Transat forecasts third-quarter results showing significant improvement over last year's

21 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Transat AT to sell its interest in Ocean Hotels

* Transat signs an agreement to sell its interest in Ocean Hotels

19 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Air Transat signs an agreement to lease 10 new Airbus a321neo planes

* Transat A.T. Inc. says its Air Transat business unit has signed an agreement with AerCap for the long-term (12-year) leasing of 10 Airbus A321neo long-range aircraft

11 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Air Transat signs an agreement to lease 10 new airbus a321neo lrs

* Air Transat signs an agreement to lease 10 new airbus a321neo lrs

11 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Transat A.T. reports Q2 loss per share of $0.23

* Qtrly revenues of $884.3 million, compared with $888.2 million in 2016

08 Jun 2017
