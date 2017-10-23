Edition:
United Kingdom

Tesco PLC (TSCO.L)

TSCO.L on London Stock Exchange

187.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
187.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
27,299,834
52-wk High
219.40
52-wk Low
165.35

About

Tesco PLC (Tesco) is a retail company. The Company is engaged in the business of Retailing and associated activities (Retail) and Retail banking and insurance services. The Company's segments include UK & ROI, which includes the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland; International, which includes Czech Republic, Hungary,... (more)

Beta: 1.02
Market Cap(Mil.): £15,429.35
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 8,189.67
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): --

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 40.65 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.01 10.90
ROE: -- 7.85 14.09

Latest News about TSCO.L

BRIEF-Auto Spa unit signs long-term deal with Czech Tesco Stores

* ITS UNIT SIGNS DEAL WITH CZECH COMPANY TESCO STORES CR A.S. ON RENTING 8 LOCATIONS AT TESCO HYPERMARKETS

23 Oct 2017

Sainsbury's cutting 2,000 jobs in UK

Sainsbury's, Britain's second biggest supermarket group behind Tesco, is seeking to cut up to 2,000 jobs, mainly in its payroll and human resources departments, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

17 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-Britain's 'Big Four" grocers all lose market share - Kantar Worldpanel

(Adds table) LONDON, Oct 17 Britain's "Big Four" supermarkets all lost market share in the 12 weeks to Oct. 8 despite growing sales as the march of the discount chains continued, Kantar Worldpanel said on Tuesday. Morrisons was the best performing of the four, with sales up 2.8 percent, Kantar said, followed by market leader Tesco up 2.1 percent. Sainsbury's sales were up 1.9 percent and Asda saw growth of 1.8 percent, it said. Discount chains Aldi and Lidl continu

17 Oct 2017

Booker sees Tesco deal closing in early 2018

LONDON British wholesaler Booker said on Thursday it expected its 3.7 billion pound takeover by Tesco to complete early next year, as it reported a 9 percent rise in first-half profit.

12 Oct 2017

Tesco whistleblower did not raise concerns in appraisal, court told

LONDON A senior accountant at the centre of a trial of three former Tesco executives did not raise his concerns over a hole in its accounts during his own appraisal, a court heard on Wednesday.

12 Oct 2017

