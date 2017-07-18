Tsogo Sun Holdings Ltd (TSHJ.J)
TSHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
2,109.00ZAc
2:56pm BST
Change (% chg)
-17.00 (-0.80%)
Prev Close
2,126.00
Open
2,115.00
Day's High
2,121.00
Day's Low
2,099.00
Volume
896,216
Avg. Vol
1,940,546
52-wk High
3,100.00
52-wk Low
1,991.00
About
Tsogo Sun Holdings Limited is a hospitality, gaming and entertainment company. The Company's segments include Montecasino, Suncoast, Gold Reef City, Silverstar, The Ridge, Emnotweni, Golden Horse, Hemingways, Garden Route, Blackrock, The Caledon, Mykonos, Goldfields, Other gaming operations, South African hotels division,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.44
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R21,161.99
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,049.18
|Dividend:
|70.00
|Yield (%):
|5.16
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|35.11
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|9.86
|10.90
|ROE:
|24.14
|14.09
BRIEF-Tsogo Sun updates on Hospitality Property Fund rights offfer
* Southern Sun Hotels provided irrevocable commitment to Hospitality Property Fund of r510 million to follow rights in terms of Hospitality Rights Offer
BRIEF-Tsogo Sun sees full-year HEPS up 12-14 pct
* Fy revenue is expected to be between 7% and 9% higher (r860 million and r1,105 million higher)