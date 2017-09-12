Edition:
Tata Chemicals Ltd (TTCH.NS)

TTCH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

746.00INR
11:24am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs16.00 (+2.19%)
Prev Close
Rs730.00
Open
Rs734.95
Day's High
Rs751.50
Day's Low
Rs729.00
Volume
1,808,267
Avg. Vol
832,852
52-wk High
Rs751.50
52-wk Low
Rs444.50

Tata Chemicals Limited is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer of soda ash and sodium bicarbonate for diverse industries, such as glass, detergents, silicates, textiles, food, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, mining and chemical processing. The Company operates through four segments: Inorganic Chemicals, which includes... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.36
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs172,915.80
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 254.76
Dividend: 11.00
Yield (%): 1.62

Latest News about TTCH.NS

BRIEF-Tata Global Beverages proposes to sell up to 10.5 mln shares of Tata Chemicals to Tata Sons

* Says proposes to sell up to 10.5 million shares of Tata Chemicals to Tata Sons

12 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Optibiotix Health entered scale up and manufacturing deal with Tata Chemicals

* ENTERED INTO A SCALE UP AND MANUFACTURING AGREEMENT WITH TATA CHEMICALS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

05 Sep 2017
