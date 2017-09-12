Tata Chemicals Ltd (TTCH.NS)
TTCH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
746.00INR
11:24am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs16.00 (+2.19%)
Prev Close
Rs730.00
Open
Rs734.95
Day's High
Rs751.50
Day's Low
Rs729.00
Volume
1,808,267
Avg. Vol
832,852
52-wk High
Rs751.50
52-wk Low
Rs444.50
About
Tata Chemicals Limited is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer of soda ash and sodium bicarbonate for diverse industries, such as glass, detergents, silicates, textiles, food, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, mining and chemical processing. The Company operates through four segments: Inorganic Chemicals, which includes... (more)
|1.36
|Rs172,915.80
|254.76
|11.00
|1.62
|--
|18.54
|16.24
|--
|--
|--
|--
|6.89
|10.90
|--
|10.77
|14.09
BRIEF-Tata Global Beverages proposes to sell up to 10.5 mln shares of Tata Chemicals to Tata Sons
* Says proposes to sell up to 10.5 million shares of Tata Chemicals to Tata Sons
BRIEF-Optibiotix Health entered scale up and manufacturing deal with Tata Chemicals
* ENTERED INTO A SCALE UP AND MANUFACTURING AGREEMENT WITH TATA CHEMICALS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: