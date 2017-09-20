Edition:
Tata Elxsi Ltd (TTEX.NS)

TTEX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

852.35INR
11:20am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.35 (+0.28%)
Prev Close
Rs850.00
Open
Rs850.00
Day's High
Rs862.70
Day's Low
Rs845.15
Volume
350,829
Avg. Vol
782,095
52-wk High
Rs921.70
52-wk Low
Rs510.62

Tata Elxsi Limited is engaged in the design and development of computer hardware and software. The Company operates in two segments: System integration & support, and Software Development & Services. Its system integration & support segment is engaged in implementing and integrating systems and solutions for computing,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.91
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs51,695.67
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 62.28
Dividend: 8.00
Yield (%): 0.96

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.11 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.93 10.90
ROE: -- 14.41 14.09

Latest News about TTEX.NS

BRIEF-Tata Elxsi ‍allots bonus shares in 1:1 ratio

* Says ‍allotted bonus shares in ratio of 1:1​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2hhcBgN Further company coverage:

20 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Tata Elxsi gets shareholders' nod for increase in authorised share capital of co

* Gets shareholders' nod for increase in authorised share capital of co to inr 700 million

08 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Tata Elxsi appoints H V Muralidharan as CFO

* Says appointment of H V Muralidharan as chief financial officer of the company w.e.f. July 27, 2017. Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uzICsz) Further company coverage:

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's Tata Elxsi June-qtr profit rises about 19 pct

* June quarter total income from operations 3.31 billion rupees

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Airports Authority of India selects Tata Elxsi as specialist design consultancy

* Says Airports Authority Of India selects Tata Elxsi as a specialist design consultancy

22 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Tata Elxsi announces licensing of its autonomous vehicle middleware platform 'Autonomai'

* Announces licensing of its advanced autonomous vehicle middleware platform 'Autonomai'

05 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Tata Elxsi March-qtr profit rises about 8 pct

* March quarter total income from operations 3.24 billion rupees

27 Apr 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates