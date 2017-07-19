Edition:
United Kingdom

TT electronics PLC (TTG.L)

TTG.L on London Stock Exchange

224.25GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
224.25
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
267,874
52-wk High
245.00
52-wk Low
128.35

About

TT Electronics plc is a global provider of engineered electronics for performance critical applications. The Company's divisions include Advanced Components and Integrated Manufacturing Services (IMS). The Advanced Components division creates engineered electronic components for circuit protection, power management and signal... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.72
Market Cap(Mil.): £367.14
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 162.45
Dividend: 1.75
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.48 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.25 10.90
ROE: -- 13.86 14.09

Latest News about TTG.L

BRIEF-AVX to acquire transportation, sensing, & control division of TT Electronics

* AVX Corp announces a definitive agreement to acquire the transportation, sensing, & control division of tt electronics plc

19 Jul 2017

BRIEF-TT Electronics to dispose Transport Sensing and Control division

* Proposed disposal of transportation sensing and control division to AVX Corp for GBP 118.8 mln in cash

19 Jul 2017
