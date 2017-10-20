Edition:
Turk Telekomunikasyon AS (TTKOM.IS)

TTKOM.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

6.72TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.05TL (-0.74%)
Prev Close
6.77TL
Open
6.75TL
Day's High
6.76TL
Day's Low
6.66TL
Volume
1,986,362
Avg. Vol
2,849,773
52-wk High
7.38TL
52-wk Low
4.99TL

Turk Telekomunikasyon AS is a Turkey-based company, which is engaged, together with its subsidiaries, in the telecommunication sector. The Group provides local, national, international and mobile telecommunication services, internet products and services, as well as call center and customer relationship management, technology... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.78
Market Cap(Mil.): TL23,520.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 3,500.00
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.36 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 23.98 10.90
ROE: -- 27.17 14.09

Latest News about TTKOM.IS

UPDATE 1-Turkey to reject Saudi request for Turk Telekom debt extension -sources

ANKARA/ISTANBUL, Oct 20 Turkey's Treasury will not grant a request from Saudi shareholders in Turk Telekom to extend a deadline in debt talks, two people familiar with the matter said.

20 Oct 2017

Turkey to reject Saudi request for Turk Telekom debt extension -sources

ANKARA/ISTANBUL, Oct 20 Turkey's Treasury will not grant a request from Saudi shareholders in Turk Telekom to extend a deadline in on-going debt talks, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

20 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-Saudi Telecom asks banks for more time in Turk Telekom debt talks -sources

ANKARA, Oct 2 Saudi Telecom Company (STC) has asked banks to extend a payment deadline in debt talks related to Turk Telekom, the Turkish fixed-line telecoms company in which STC is interested in buying a stake, sources close to the matter said.

02 Oct 2017

Saudi Telecom asks banks to postpone deadline on Turk Telekom debt -sources

ANKARA, Oct 2 Saudi Telecom Company has asked banks to extend a payment deadline in debt talks related to Turk Telekom, sources said, after the Turkish firm's parent missed its third straight repayment on a $4.75 billion loan.

02 Oct 2017

Fitch Affirms Turk Telekom at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Turk Telekomunikasyon A.S.'s (TT) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-'. The Outlook on the IDRs is Negative. Its senior unsecured foreign-currency rating has also been affirmed at 'BBB-'. TT is the leading integrated telecoms player in Turkey and operates the country's largest fixed network and the smallest of three mobile networks. The comp

18 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Turk Telekom reaches collective bargaining agreement with Haber-Is

* SAID ON THURSDAY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH HABER-IS TRADE UNION ON COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT

15 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-Saudi Telecom frontrunner for Turk Telekom stake -sources

* Turkish government could step in if talks fail -sources (Adds banks detail, background)

25 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Karel Elektronik signs a framework contract with Turk Telekom for $7.3 mln‍​

* SIGNS A FRAMEWORK CONTRACT WITH TURK TELEKOM AT $7.3 MILLION‍​

14 Aug 2017

Turk Telekom Q2 net profit surges to 890 million lira

ISTANBUL, July 26 Turk Telekom posted a net profit of 890 million lira ($249 million) in the second quarter, jumping from 248 million lira a year earlier, it said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange on Tuesday evening.

26 Jul 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

July 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

13 Jul 2017
