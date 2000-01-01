Edition:
Trustco Group Holdings Ltd (TTOJ.J)

TTOJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

519.00ZAc
10:54am BST
Change (% chg)

-11.00 (-2.08%)
Prev Close
530.00
Open
450.00
Day's High
519.00
Day's Low
450.00
Volume
4,242
Avg. Vol
135,136
52-wk High
598.00
52-wk Low
261.00

Chart for

About

Trustco Group Holdings Ltd is a financial services company. The Company's segments include Insurance, Banking and Finance, and Investments. The Insurance segment includes the short term and long term insurers, as well as South African insurance operations. The Banking and Finance segment includes the operations of Trustco Bank... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.46
Market Cap(Mil.): R4,032.80
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 772.14
Dividend: 7.39
Yield (%): 2.08

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 18.31 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 5.50 14.09

