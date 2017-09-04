Edition:
Tata Power Company Ltd (TTPW.NS)

TTPW.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

82.15INR
11:25am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.40 (+0.49%)
Prev Close
Rs81.75
Open
Rs82.00
Day's High
Rs82.50
Day's Low
Rs81.55
Volume
1,983,329
Avg. Vol
5,241,571
52-wk High
Rs91.15
52-wk Low
Rs67.00

The Tata Power Company Limited is an integrated power company. The Company's principal businesses are in the areas of generation, transmission, distribution-cum-retail, power trading, power services, coal mines and logistics, strategic engineering for defense applications, solar photovoltaic (PV) manufacturing, and engineering,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.45
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs218,140.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,704.77
Dividend: 1.30
Yield (%): 1.61

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.06 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.38 10.90
ROE: -- 17.83 14.09

BRIEF-Landis&Gyr and Tata Power-DDL partner to deploy smart metering infrastructure in Delhi​

* ‍LANDIS+GYR & TATA POWER-DDL PARTNER TO DEPLOY SMART METERING INFRASTRUCTURE IN DELHI​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

04 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-India's Tata Power misses 4th-qtr profit estimates as costs rise

May 19 India's Tata Power Co Ltd on Friday reported a fourth-quarter adjusted profit that missed analysts' estimates, as lower recovery on the cost of fuel at one of its major power plants and higher fuel costs hurt margins.

19 May 2017
