Tata Sponge Iron Ltd (TTSP.NS)
TTSP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
912.50INR
11:16am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.30 (+0.14%)
Prev Close
Rs911.20
Open
Rs916.00
Day's High
Rs929.00
Day's Low
Rs909.10
Volume
151,348
Avg. Vol
318,484
52-wk High
Rs979.00
52-wk Low
Rs486.20
About
Tata Sponge Iron Limited (TSIL) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the production of sponge iron by direct reduction method of iron ore and generation of power from waste heat. The Company operates through two segments: manufacture of sponge iron and generation of power. The Company manufactures sponge iron by Tisco... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.10
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs14,296.59
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|15.40
|Dividend:
|11.00
|Yield (%):
|1.18
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|40.49
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.50
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|1.99
|14.09