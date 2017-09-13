Edition:
Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri AS (TUPRS.IS)

TUPRS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

133.00TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

2.30TL (+1.76%)
Prev Close
130.70TL
Open
131.00TL
Day's High
134.00TL
Day's Low
129.70TL
Volume
1,149,580
Avg. Vol
1,086,682
52-wk High
134.00TL
52-wk Low
60.85TL

Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri AS is a Turkey-based company, which is engaged, together with its subsidiaries, in the refining of crude oil and petroleum products. It is mainly engaged in the following fields: to provide and refine crude oil, to import and export petroleum products, and to establish and operate domestic and foreign... (more)

Beta: 0.76
Market Cap(Mil.): TL30,876.69
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 250.42
Dividend: 6.22
Yield (%): 5.04

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.28 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.95 10.90
ROE: -- 8.87 14.09

Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil

LONDON Royal Dutch Shell is set to end a century of oil production in Iraq by withdrawing from two of the Arab state's flagship fields to focus on more profitable gas development.

13 Sep 2017

Earnings vs. Estimates