Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri AS (TUPRS.IS)
TUPRS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
133.00TRY
22 Oct 2017
133.00TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
2.30TL (+1.76%)
2.30TL (+1.76%)
Prev Close
130.70TL
130.70TL
Open
131.00TL
131.00TL
Day's High
134.00TL
134.00TL
Day's Low
129.70TL
129.70TL
Volume
1,149,580
1,149,580
Avg. Vol
1,086,682
1,086,682
52-wk High
134.00TL
134.00TL
52-wk Low
60.85TL
60.85TL
About
Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri AS is a Turkey-based company, which is engaged, together with its subsidiaries, in the refining of crude oil and petroleum products. It is mainly engaged in the following fields: to provide and refine crude oil, to import and export petroleum products, and to establish and operate domestic and foreign... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.76
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL30,876.69
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|250.42
|Dividend:
|6.22
|Yield (%):
|5.04
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.28
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.95
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|8.87
|14.09
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
LONDON Royal Dutch Shell is set to end a century of oil production in Iraq by withdrawing from two of the Arab state's flagship fields to focus on more profitable gas development.
RPT-UPDATE 1-Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
LONDON, Sept 13 Royal Dutch Shell is set to end a century of oil production in Iraq by withdrawing from two of the Arab state's flagship fields to focus on more profitable gas development.
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
LONDON Royal Dutch Shell is set to end a century of oil production in Iraq by withdrawing from two of the Arab state's flagship fields to focus on more profitable gas development.
UPDATE 1-Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
* Company says to focus on Iraq's gas production (Updates throughout)