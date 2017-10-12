Edition:
Trevali Mining Corp (TV.TO)

TV.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

1.47CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.01 (-0.68%)
Prev Close
$1.48
Open
$1.51
Day's High
$1.52
Day's Low
$1.47
Volume
1,235,053
Avg. Vol
2,557,425
52-wk High
$1.64
52-wk Low
$0.96

About

Trevali Mining Corporation is a Canada-based natural resource company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production from mineral properties. The Company holds approximately four properties in Canada and has an interest in a property in Peru with an option on a second Peruvian property. The... (more)

Overall

Beta: 4.72
Market Cap(Mil.): $1,329.45
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 822.55
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.48 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.21 10.90
ROE: -- 9.92 14.09

Latest News about TV.TO

BRIEF-Trevali reports changes to board of directors

* Trevali Mining Corp - ‍following the changes to board, five of eight board members are independent​

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Trevali announces changes to its board of directors

* Trevali Mining Corp - ‍mike Hoffman has been appointed chairman of board succeeding David Huberman​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Glencore announces acquisition of common shares of Trevali Mining Corporation

* GLENCORE ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF COMMON SHARES OF TREVALI MINING CORPORATION

31 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Trevali Q2 basic income per share $0.00

* Qtrly concentrate sales revenue of $47 million, up 110% versus $22.4-million in Q2-2016

10 Aug 2017

UPDATE 1-Glencore lowers 2017 output targets after first half dip

JOHANNESBURG, July 27 Glencore cut its 2017 output targets on Thursday after changes in what it extracts at some of its mines, rainfall and maintenance hit production in the first half of the year.

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Trevali Mining reports Q2 production

* Trevali Mining Corp - ‍preliminary Q2 production was 12.1 million payable pounds of zinc, 3.0 million payable pounds of lead at Santander zinc mine​

21 Jul 2017

BRIEF-TREVALI MINING SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ACQUISITION OF GLENCORE'S AFRICAN ZINC MINES

* TREVALI SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ACQUISITION OF GLENCORE'S AFRICAN ZINC MINES

18 May 2017

BRIEF-TREVALI Mining Corp Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

* QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED ZINC PRODUCTION OF 31.9 MILLION PAYABLE LBS, LEAD PRODUCTION OF 10 MILLION PAYABLE LBS

15 May 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates