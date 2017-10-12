Trevali Mining Corp (TV.TO)

BRIEF-Trevali reports changes to board of directors * Trevali Mining Corp - ‍following the changes to board, five of eight board members are independent​

BRIEF-Trevali announces changes to its board of directors * Trevali Mining Corp - ‍mike Hoffman has been appointed chairman of board succeeding David Huberman​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Glencore announces acquisition of common shares of Trevali Mining Corporation * GLENCORE ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF COMMON SHARES OF TREVALI MINING CORPORATION

BRIEF-Trevali Q2 basic income per share $0.00 * Qtrly concentrate sales revenue of $47 million, up 110% versus $22.4-million in Q2-2016

UPDATE 1-Glencore lowers 2017 output targets after first half dip JOHANNESBURG, July 27 Glencore cut its 2017 output targets on Thursday after changes in what it extracts at some of its mines, rainfall and maintenance hit production in the first half of the year.

BRIEF-Trevali Mining reports Q2 production * Trevali Mining Corp - ‍preliminary Q2 production was 12.1 million payable pounds of zinc, 3.0 million payable pounds of lead at Santander zinc mine​

BRIEF-TREVALI MINING SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ACQUISITION OF GLENCORE'S AFRICAN ZINC MINES * TREVALI SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ACQUISITION OF GLENCORE'S AFRICAN ZINC MINES